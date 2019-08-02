SunTrust Banks Raises American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $230.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price lifted by SunTrust Banks to $230.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of American Tower from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.38.

NYSE:AMT traded up $4.06 on Thursday, reaching $215.47. 1,785,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.49. American Tower has a 52 week low of $140.40 and a 52 week high of $218.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 17.95%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.06%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 8,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,755,123.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William H. Hess sold 12,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total transaction of $2,459,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,068,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,614 shares of company stock worth $38,600,596 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,966,000 after buying an additional 525,601 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in American Tower by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 16.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

