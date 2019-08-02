Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.401 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Sun Life Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.43. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $42.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.31. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 7.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. Barclays downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

