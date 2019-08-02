Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Summit State Bank stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.19. 67,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,946. Summit State Bank has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $73.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.73.

Get Summit State Bank alerts:

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Summit State Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Summit State Bank by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its position in Summit State Bank by 2.4% in the first quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 117,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Summit State Bank by 6.4% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 176,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. 14.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.