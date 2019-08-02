Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Summit State Bank stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.19. 67,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,946. Summit State Bank has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $73.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.73.
Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter.
Summit State Bank Company Profile
Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts.
