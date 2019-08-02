SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “
Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SUMCO CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.
About SUMCO CORP/ADR
