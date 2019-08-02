SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SUMCO CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

SUOPY opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.14.

About SUMCO CORP/ADR

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

