Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $225.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stryker exited the second quarter of 2019 on a solid note, with earnings and revenues surpassing the consensus mark. The company continues to gain from its core MedSurg unit which put up a strong show in the reported quarter. Additionally, strength in flagship Mako platform continues to favor the company. Moreover, sustained solid demand for Neurotech products drove the core Neurotechnology & Spine unit in the quarter under review. Robust international growth also buoys optimism. Expansion in operating margin is a positive while strong outlook for 2019 is indicative of bright prospects. However, contraction in gross margin raises concern. Pricing pressure also continues to plague Stryker. Stiff competition in the MedTech space remains a headwind. The stock looks overvalued at the moment.”

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Svb Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Stryker from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $214.89.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $212.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Stryker has a 52-week low of $144.75 and a 52-week high of $222.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total transaction of $578,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total value of $871,188.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,398 shares of company stock worth $4,221,459 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.9% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 14.9% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 13.6% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

See Also: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stryker (SYK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.