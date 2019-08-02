Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.79 million. Strategic Education had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:STRA traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,647. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.62. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $189.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 22,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $3,685,113.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,423 shares in the company, valued at $25,856,727.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Todd A. Milano sold 6,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.47, for a total transaction of $1,163,851.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,285.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,400 shares of company stock worth $5,805,217 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Strategic Education by 2.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 34,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 1.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 17.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,546 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday. First Analysis reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.80.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

