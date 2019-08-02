Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 630.2% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 386.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Paypal by 605.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total value of $3,358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at $54,532,805.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,840 shares of company stock worth $11,336,732 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.81.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.74. 505,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,164,885. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.78. The firm has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

