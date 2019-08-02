Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,829 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,339,629 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567,683 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,984,265 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $650,901,000 after purchasing an additional 887,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,839,080 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $578,058,000 after purchasing an additional 994,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,962,924 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $399,180,000 after purchasing an additional 255,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,034,010 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $302,485,000 after purchasing an additional 774,617 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exelon news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,475,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,352.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,705,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,873,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXC traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.24. 237,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,512,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.39. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Exelon had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

