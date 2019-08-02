Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA)

Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,014,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $50,980.00.

CTVA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,477,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,124,876. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87. Corteva has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

