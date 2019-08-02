Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 42,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. UBS Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $82.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.29.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,526,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,236,842. The stock has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $79.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.26.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 26.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $399,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

