Strategic Advisors LLC Has $3.97 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index makes up about 1.5% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the second quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the first quarter valued at $49,000.

FNDA stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.03. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,030. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.72. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $41.83.

