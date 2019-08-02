Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,226.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,182,000 after buying an additional 839,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,551,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,871,000 after buying an additional 493,674 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,027,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,742,000 after buying an additional 181,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,149,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,263,000 after buying an additional 136,630 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,663,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $4.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.47. 5,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,662. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $154.72 and a 1 year high of $223.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.26.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

