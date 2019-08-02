Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,468. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.34 and a 1-year high of $305.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $113.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.17.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,739,380.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,775 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,676 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

