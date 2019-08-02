Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 98 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 17,466.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,207,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183,930 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,703,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,082,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969,960 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 87.4% in the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,335,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $973,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,955,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,823,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 49,028,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,945,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,763 shares during the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TH Capital boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.70.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.00. 15,691,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,081,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $129.77 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.57.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $7.82. The company had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.68 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.17%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

