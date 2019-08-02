Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$3.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$2.75. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s current price.

Strad Energy Services stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 16,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,101. The stock has a market cap of $99.33 million and a PE ratio of 100.59. Strad Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.13 and a 52 week high of C$1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.66.

Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$30.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.70 million. Research analysts predict that Strad Energy Services will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Strad Energy Services Ltd. provides rental equipment and matting solutions to the oil and gas, pipeline, power transmission, and mining sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Matting and Equipment Rentals. It offers tank farms, BBL tanks, BBL single wall horizontal tanks, agitator and flare tanks, floc and premix tanks, potable water storage sheds, EcoPond composites, shale bins, pipe racks and tubs, and containment systems; generators and heaters; and centrifuges, mobile centrifuge dewatering units, and linear motion drying shakers.

