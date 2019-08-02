Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.18 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Store Capital updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.92-1.96 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.92-1.96 EPS.

STOR stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.65. 1,406,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,211. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22. Store Capital has a 1-year low of $26.93 and a 1-year high of $35.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.74%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STOR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Store Capital to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Store Capital from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Store Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Store Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Store Capital by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,922,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,746,000 after acquiring an additional 229,754 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Store Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 670,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,983,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Store Capital by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 190,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 52,763 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Store Capital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Store Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

