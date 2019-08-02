Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 24,164 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,806,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,729,000 after acquiring an additional 161,525 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.99. 338,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,309. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.52. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.72 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

