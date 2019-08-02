Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 438.6% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $69.91. 57,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,822. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.98. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $55.87 and a 12 month high of $72.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

