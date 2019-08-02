Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Has $223,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYF. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $861,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,056,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.04. 1,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,248. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.89.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.