Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17,384.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,927,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 2,910,346 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,196.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 476,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,146,000 after buying an additional 455,838 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 235.4% during the first quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 409,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,536,000 after buying an additional 287,206 shares during the last quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $24,555,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,891.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 130,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,488,000 after buying an additional 126,109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.36. 15,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,689. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.70. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.49 and a 1-year high of $185.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

