Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

SYBT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.40. 59,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,204. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.67. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $43.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, insider William Dishman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $68,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,501 shares in the company, valued at $601,159.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $51,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 338 shares of company stock valued at $11,716 and have sold 17,595 shares valued at $615,562. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 589.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

