Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
SYBT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.40. 59,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,204. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.67. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.48.
In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, insider William Dishman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $68,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,501 shares in the company, valued at $601,159.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $51,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 338 shares of company stock valued at $11,716 and have sold 17,595 shares valued at $615,562. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 589.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.
Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.
