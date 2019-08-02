Stifel Nicolaus Raises Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $55.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.55% from the company’s current price.

MDLZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.84.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,844,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,247,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,689,000 after purchasing an additional 353,903 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,048,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,875,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,313,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,526,000 after purchasing an additional 263,281 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

