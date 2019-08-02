Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) to Hold

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

ADSW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Advanced Disposal Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, First Analysis lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

NYSE:ADSW opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Advanced Disposal Services has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $33.01. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.23.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Advanced Disposal Services had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.