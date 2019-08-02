Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.78-1.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.84. Steven Madden also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.78-1.86 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.68. The stock had a trading volume of 813,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,250. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $444.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHOO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley set a $42.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $41.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Steven Madden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In other news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 9,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $287,277.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $109,056.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,447.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

