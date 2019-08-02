Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given a $37.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) has been assigned a $37.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of SHOO traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.68. 813,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,250. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.06.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $444.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 9,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $287,277.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $109,056.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,447.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

