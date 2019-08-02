Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Given a $26.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has been assigned a $26.00 target price by Piper Jaffray Companies in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.83% from the company’s previous close. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

NYSE STL traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $20.34. 2,304,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,844. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $23.40.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $263.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.02 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $31,579.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,168 shares in the company, valued at $497,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 35.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 21,818 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 32.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,267,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

