Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

STXS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.17. 18,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,974. Stereotaxis has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67.

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 329.68% and a negative net margin of 11.71%.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

