State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 20,000 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 873.5% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.13. 1,484,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,201. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $48.02.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 14.67%.

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.66 to $37.30 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.