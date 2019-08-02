State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,945 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.8% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Procter & Gamble worth $213,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $122.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 71,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.62, for a total value of $7,480,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,335 shares of company stock worth $26,476,375. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.23. 4,831,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,047,888. The company has a market cap of $302.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $78.49 and a fifty-two week high of $121.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 5.76%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

