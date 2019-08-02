State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $805,000 in Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEO. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina in the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 11.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. 6.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.63. 1,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,013. Telecom Argentina SA has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.18 million. Research analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina SA will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

