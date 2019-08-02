State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.12 Million Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 220.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

GLPI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.46. 153,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $40.82.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

