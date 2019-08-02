State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.64 Million Stake in Ternium SA (NYSE:TX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Ternium worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ternium by 24.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,085,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,303,000 after buying an additional 1,791,535 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its position in Ternium by 27.0% during the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,368,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,115,000 after buying an additional 503,555 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in Ternium by 47.1% during the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,253,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,346,000 after buying an additional 721,263 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. grew its position in Ternium by 48.6% during the first quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 617,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,802,000 after buying an additional 201,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Ternium by 21.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 320,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after buying an additional 55,630 shares in the last quarter. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ternium from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ternium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ternium currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of TX stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,257. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.61. Ternium SA has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ternium SA will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

