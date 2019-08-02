State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.18 Million Stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) by 28.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 747.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth approximately $739,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 231,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

GreenTree Hospitality Group stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.13. 7,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $16.40.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GHG. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on GreenTree Hospitality Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.40 target price for the company.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG).

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.