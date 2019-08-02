State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 53,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 17.1% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPN. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.35.

Global Payments stock traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.30. 53,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,115. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $172.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $99,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,529.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $622,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,081,189.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,550 shares of company stock valued at $831,625. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

