State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,550 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,146 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Concho Resources by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $261,459,000 after purchasing an additional 181,294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Concho Resources by 20.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,465,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $273,580,000 after purchasing an additional 412,726 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Concho Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,330,088 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $258,546,000 after purchasing an additional 21,749 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Concho Resources by 11.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,716,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $190,508,000 after purchasing an additional 181,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Concho Resources by 10.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 846,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,969,000 after purchasing an additional 82,241 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CXO shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.76.

Shares of CXO stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.38. 5,896,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,054. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.42. Concho Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $72.98 and a 52 week high of $160.81.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

