State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 534.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 97,244 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 54.4% in the first quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 51,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 18,275 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 39,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $14,271,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,983,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,507,000 after buying an additional 33,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.36.

NYSE AME traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.60. 738,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,110. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.14 and a 1 year high of $92.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,570 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $137,830.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,812.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,602 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $495,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,112 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

