State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 485,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,820 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Vereit were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VER. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vereit in the fourth quarter worth about $80,836,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Vereit by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,634,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vereit by 112.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,821,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,285 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vereit by 26.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,459,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vereit by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,218,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Vereit from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Vereit stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.14. 157,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,922,351. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.53. Vereit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.92 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. Vereit’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.39%.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

