State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.12. 219,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,837. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.98 and a fifty-two week high of $264.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. BidaskClub cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $184.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cintas from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.06.

In related news, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,274,741.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,008,331.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,401,224.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,624 shares in the company, valued at $33,283,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.