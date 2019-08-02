State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 10,542 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,454,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.62. The stock had a trading volume of 129,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,091. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.71. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $96.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $810.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $409,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,027,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares in the company, valued at $18,295,188.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $3,768,153. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.70.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

