Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $636,000. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 32,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 87.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $158.69. 62,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,915. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $164.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

