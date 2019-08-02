Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. Takes $209,000 Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Gabelli cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Zoetis from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Zoetis from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.73.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,900 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $210,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $311,393.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $692,450.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,969.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,366. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $116.35. The stock had a trading volume of 53,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.83. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $78.90 and a 12-month high of $117.03.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

