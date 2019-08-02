Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.2% of Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,265,000 after purchasing an additional 408,673 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,474,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,746,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,576 shares during the period. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $267,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,983,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,689,715. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.53. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.