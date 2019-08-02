Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 467,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after buying an additional 35,326 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 855.1% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 873.0% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 63,796 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,310. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $56.12 and a 12 month high of $72.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.24.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

