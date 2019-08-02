SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSP Group PLC operates food and beverage outlets. It also operates restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. SSP Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSPPF remained flat at $$8.10 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,700 shares. SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.32.

