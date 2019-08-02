SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Lowered to $65.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. DA Davidson lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,671. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.96 and a fifty-two week high of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $607,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $108,590,000. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $109,590,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,744,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,693 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $74,597,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.0% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,572,000 after acquiring an additional 711,514 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

