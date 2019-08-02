Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) to announce sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $5.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.7% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 84,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.74. 2,625,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,725. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.64. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $29.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

