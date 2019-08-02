Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports.
SBPH traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.49. 66,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,839. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.37. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a current ratio of 12.11.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $29.00 price target on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Chardan Capital set a $25.00 price target on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.
About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals
Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).
