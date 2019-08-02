Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports.

SBPH traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.49. 66,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,839. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.37. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a current ratio of 12.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $29.00 price target on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Chardan Capital set a $25.00 price target on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

In other news, insider Martin J. Driscoll acquired 10,000 shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott Andrew Smith acquired 12,000 shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $169,530 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

