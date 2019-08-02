SpreadCoin (SPR) Price Up 32.8% This Week

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One SpreadCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. During the last week, SpreadCoin has traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SpreadCoin has a market capitalization of $63,087.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AC3 (AC3) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 381% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000110 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpreadCoin Profile

SPR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 11,159,260 coins. The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin . SpreadCoin’s official website is www.spreadcoin.info

SpreadCoin Coin Trading

SpreadCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpreadCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpreadCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpreadCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

