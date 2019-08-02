Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprague Resources LP operates as suppliers of energy and materials handling services. The Company stores, distributes, and sells refined petroleum products and natural gas. Its products include home heating oil, diesel fuels, residual fuels, gasoline and natural gas. Sprague Resources LP is based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SRLP. ValuEngine lowered Sprague Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered Sprague Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Sprague Resources stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.85. 62,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,296. The company has a market capitalization of $401.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Sprague Resources has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.16.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 0.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprague Resources will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.97%. This is a positive change from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is currently 84.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 64,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

