Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Spotify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Spotify from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Spotify from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.26.

Get Spotify alerts:

SPOT stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.47. The company had a trading volume of 953,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,513. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.53. Spotify has a 12 month low of $103.29 and a 12 month high of $196.95.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Spotify’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.20) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify during the first quarter valued at $493,000. Gruss & Co. Inc. grew its position in Spotify by 52.8% during the first quarter. Gruss & Co. Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Spotify by 15.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 455,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,290,000 after buying an additional 60,137 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Spotify by 47.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 676,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,831,000 after buying an additional 218,639 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify during the first quarter valued at $1,196,000.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.